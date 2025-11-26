Trump is counting on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin shortly after peace agreement is finalised

US President Donald Trump has announced "significant progress" in ending Russia's war against Ukraine and hopes to meet personally with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump's special envoys are travelling to Russia and Ukraine

According to him, the initial 28-point American "peace plan" "has been revised to take into account additional proposals from both sides, and now there are only a few points left on which there are differences."

"Over the past week, my team has made significant progress in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine (a war that would NEVER have started if I were president!). Last month, 25,000 soldiers died. In order to finalise this peace plan, I have instructed my special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet with President Putin in Moscow, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with the Ukrainian side," he wrote.

Read also on Censor.NET: Trump: We are "very close" to reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine

Meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

The White House chief said that after these talks, Witkoff and Driscoll will brief senior White House officials on the results of the negotiations.

"I look forward to meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin in the near future, but ONLY when an agreement to end this war is FINAL or in its final stages. Thank you for your attention to this significant issue, and let's all hope that PEACE will be achieved AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!" Trump added.

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Trump on 27 November to finalise peace agreement, - OP

What preceded this?