Under U.S. "peace plan", Russia would gain Ukrainian territory size of Luxembourg without fight – AFP

Implementing the U.S. "peace plan" in its current form could allow Russia to gain around 2,300 square kilometres of territory without a fight — almost the size of Luxembourg (2,590 sq km).

AFP reported this, Censor.NET says, with reference to European Pravda.

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Under the plan, Ukraine would reportedly cede:

nearly 5,000 sq km in the Donetsk region;

45 sq km in the Luhansk region.

In return, Russia would reportedly give back:

about 2,000 sq km in the Kharkiv region;

450 sq km in the Dnipropetrovsk region;

300 sq km in the Sumy region;

20 sq km in the Chernihiv region.

AFP notes that the Washington-proposed plan would effectively see Ukraine hand over about 20% of its territory in exchange for getting back less than 0.5%.

Read more: Trump set November 27 deadline for Ukraine to accept U.S. "peace plan"

Experts warn that such a scenario could carry serious political and security consequences for Ukraine.