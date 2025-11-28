Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign documents on giving up territories
The head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, said that President Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would involve the surrender of Ukrainian territories while he remains in office.
He said this in an interview with Simon Shuster for The Atlantic, according to Censor.NET.
Constitutional prohibition
According to Yermak, no reasonable person today would sign a document renouncing territory, and the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits such actions:
"As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory. The constitution prohibits this. Nobody can do that unless they want to go against the Ukrainian constitution and the Ukrainian people," the head of the OP stressed.
He also added that in the next stage of negotiations to end the war, Ukraine is ready to discuss only the drawing of a demarcation line between the parties, and not the issue of giving up sovereign territories.
Ukraine will continue working with the United States
Earlier, Yermak stressed that at the end of the week, delegations from Ukraine and the United States would continue working on the results of the Geneva talks on a ‘peace plan’ to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
According to him, the key goal remains unchanged: to achieve a lasting and decent peace for Ukraine as soon as possible.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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