Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign documents on giving up territories

The head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, said that President Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would involve the surrender of Ukrainian territories while he remains in office.

He said this in an interview with Simon Shuster for The Atlantic, according to Censor.NET.

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Constitutional prohibition

According to Yermak, no reasonable person today would sign a document renouncing territory, and the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits such actions:

"As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory. The constitution prohibits this. Nobody can do that unless they want to go against the Ukrainian constitution and the Ukrainian people," the head of the OP stressed.

He also added that in the next stage of negotiations to end the war, Ukraine is ready to discuss only the drawing of a demarcation line between the parties, and not the issue of giving up sovereign territories.

Read more: All government representatives should be present at negotiations with US, not just Yermak and Umerov, who were not elected by anyone, - Kostenko

Ukraine will continue working with the United States

Earlier, Yermak stressed that at the end of the week, delegations from Ukraine and the United States would continue working on the results of the Geneva talks on a ‘peace plan’ to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to him, the key goal remains unchanged: to achieve a lasting and decent peace for Ukraine as soon as possible.

Read more: Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as head of delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing charges against head of Presidential Administration, - media

US peace plan

Read more: Under U.S. "peace plan", Russia would gain Ukrainian territory size of Luxembourg without fight – AFP