Negotiations between American and Ukrainian delegations in United States have begun, - Umierov

On Sunday, 30 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations began in the US state of Florida to discuss further steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was announced in a telegram by the head of the delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umierov, according to Censor.NET.

Negotiations have begun

"A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps to achieve a dignified peace has already begun in the United States," Umierov said.

He noted that he is in constant contact with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have clear directives and priorities – protecting Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue, and moving forward on the basis of the achievements made in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Umierov, the delegation will report to the president on the results of today's meetings.

Read more: Rubio, Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law to meet with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday in Florida, - Reuters

What preceded it?