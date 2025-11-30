Negotiations between American and Ukrainian delegations in United States have begun, - Umierov
On Sunday, 30 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations began in the US state of Florida to discuss further steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
This was announced in a telegram by the head of the delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umierov, according to Censor.NET.
Negotiations have begun
"A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps to achieve a dignified peace has already begun in the United States," Umierov said.
He noted that he is in constant contact with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"We have clear directives and priorities – protecting Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue, and moving forward on the basis of the achievements made in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation.
According to Umierov, the delegation will report to the president on the results of today's meetings.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umierov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.
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