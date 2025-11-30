US wants to agree on territorial issues and security guarantees at meeting with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday, - Axios

On Sunday, 30 November, the United States wants to reach agreements on two issues – territories and security guarantees – at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

This was reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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Key issues of the meeting

The publication recalls that during negotiations in Geneva last Sunday, Ukraine and the United States reached an agreement in principle on all issues except two. These are territory and security guarantees.

According to an unnamed American official, these two issues will be the focus of the talks between the delegations in Miami.

"The Ukrainians know what we expect from them," the official said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Vitkoff Golf Club.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov, is already in Miami. According to Ukrainian officials, it also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, and representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

The American delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and US President Jared Kushner's son-in-law.

The meeting will take place at Witkoff's Shell Bay Golf Club.

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