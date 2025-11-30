Ukrainian delegation and Trump’s team continued negotiations behind closed doors

Photo: Суспільне

After the conclusion of the open part of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration in Miami, the parties continued negotiations behind closed doors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

The path to peace

Before meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiations between American and Ukrainian representatives should pave the way for Ukraine to remain "sovereign, independent, and prosperous" in the future.

"It's not just about ending the war. It's about ending the war in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that allows them to be independent and sovereign, never to have war again, and to ensure tremendous prosperity for their people," the US Secretary of State said.

Read more: There are no prerequisites for ending war. Peace, even temporary, gives chance for change and restoration, - Zaluzhnyi

What preceded it?