Ukrainian delegation and Trump’s team continued negotiations behind closed doors
After the conclusion of the open part of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration in Miami, the parties continued negotiations behind closed doors.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.
The path to peace
Before meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiations between American and Ukrainian representatives should pave the way for Ukraine to remain "sovereign, independent, and prosperous" in the future.
"It's not just about ending the war. It's about ending the war in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that allows them to be independent and sovereign, never to have war again, and to ensure tremendous prosperity for their people," the US Secretary of State said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umierov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.
- It was later reported that negotiations between delegations from the US and Ukraine had begun in Miami.
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