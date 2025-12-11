There was signal from US regarding elections in Ukraine – I am ready for this, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following signals from the United States, he requested that members of parliament prepare legislative changes regarding the possibility of holding elections during martial law.

The head of state announced this during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on 11 December, as quoted by "EP", according to Censor.NET.

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Signal from the US

"The US president said that everyone wants to end the war and that it cannot be that Ukrainians will drag this out because they are clinging to one position or another. And so I am definitely in favour of elections," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that if elections are held, they must be legitimate, and this will require the support of partners: "If it is possible for our partners to help us organise the election process safely and within a reasonable time frame, I will support it."

Read more: I expect Verkhovna Rada to present its vision for holding elections under martial law – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Changes in legislation are needed

Zelenskyy explained that, against the backdrop of "signals" from the United States, he had asked members of parliament to draft legislative changes to allow elections to be held during wartime.

"To ensure that this is not just a media signal from me, I have asked the members of the Ukrainian parliament to prepare legislative changes regarding the possibility of holding elections during martial law. Today, it is important to end the war, and it is important to end it in a strong position for Ukraine. There was a signal from the United States regarding the elections – I responded, and I am ready for this," he said.

According to him, there are two important issues that need to be addressed: security and legislation.

Therefore, he called on Ukraine's key partners and Ukrainian parliaments to "show how both of these issues can be addressed."

Read more: Zelenskyy ready for elections within 60–90 days if US guarantees security