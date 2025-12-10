I expect Verkhovna Rada to present its vision for holding elections under martial law – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians on the 1,386th day of the war with Russia.

The video was published by the president's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"Today I spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In detail. I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine, and if our partners, including our key partner in Washington, talk so much and so specifically about elections in Ukraine, about elections under the legal regime of martial law, then we must give Ukrainian, lawful answers to every question and every doubt.

This is not easy, but we definitely do not need pressure on this issue. I expect members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to offer their vision. Security challenges depend on our partners, on America above all; political and legal challenges must be answered by Ukraine. And they will be," Zelenskyy said.

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