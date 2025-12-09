Zelenskyy ready for elections within 60–90 days if US guarantees security

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the United States and European partners to ensure security for holding a presidential election. If this condition is met, Ukraine will be ready to go to the polls within 60–90 days.

He said this during a press conference, as quoted by LIGA.net and reported by Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections during the war

Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections during the war. "And since this issue is being raised today by the US president, by our partners, I will answer very briefly. Look, I am ready for elections. Moreover, I am now asking and I state this openly the United States of America to help me, possibly together with our European colleagues. [I am asking them] to ensure security for holding the elections," he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, if this is done, Ukraine will be ready to hold elections within the next 60–90 days: "Personally, I have the will and readiness to do this."

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Legislative changes are being prepared

Zelenskyy also asked MPs from his Servant of the People faction, as well as other lawmakers, to prepare proposals for changes to legislation that would allow elections to be held under martial law.

"[So that they] prepare this for me. I will be in Ukraine tomorrow… I expect proposals from our partners, I expect proposals from our MPs, and I am ready to go to elections," the head of state added.

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