White House has acknowledged Republican mistakes in local elections, - Politico

After local elections in several states, White House officials acknowledged that the Republican Party is losing voter support due to insufficient attention to domestic policy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, the US president's team believes that he is too focused on foreign issues, while Americans are concerned about problems at home.

"Excessive focus on foreign policy while people are suffering at home has brought exactly the results that could be expected," said a source close to the White House.

Voters expect action on prices and social support

According to the publication, Americans are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with rising prices, cuts to food programmes and the threat of losing medical subsidies.

One of the administration's political advisers noted that the president "has not talked about the cost of living for several months," while citizens want to see concrete solutions.

"People are still suffering financially and want to know that the White House is paying attention," Politico notes.

James Blair, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, promised that Donald Trump would return to socio-economic issues in the near future.

"You'll see the president talking a lot about the cost of living as we go into the new year," Blair said.

US Vice President J.D. Vance also stressed that Republicans should "focus on home front."

"We inherited a disaster from Joe Biden, we're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country", he added.

Democrats win local elections

As we wrote earlier, according to the results of the 4 November vote, the Democratic Party won a number of important victories:

Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York,

Mikie Sherrill became governor of New Jersey,

Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia.

In November 2026, midterm elections to Congress will be held in the United States. The lower house, the House of Representatives, will be completely re-elected, and the upper house, the Senate, will be re-elected by one-third.

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