Democrats win first major election of Trump’s second term

Democrats won the first major election since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency. The struggling party has been given a chance to succeed ahead of next year's congressional elections.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

New York's new mayor

Yes, the mayoral election in New York was won by 34-year-old socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who was previously a little-known state legislator.

Virginia

In Virginia, 46-year-old Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the gubernatorial election.

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New Jersey

And in New Jersey, there's 53-year-old Miki Sherrill.

"If anyone can show the nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave birth to him. And if there is any way to scare a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power," Mamdani said, speaking to supporters.

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"So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have two words for you: turn up the volume," he added.

Reuters notes that these elections have become a barometer of how Americans are reacting to Trump's nine months in office. The race also served as a test of various Democratic Party election tactics ahead of 2026, as the party is out of power in Washington and still trying to find a way out of the political wilderness.

See more: Trump’s approval rating is lowest during his second term, - CNN poll. INFOGRAPHICS

2026 US elections

As is well known, midterm elections to Congress will be held in the United States in November 2026. The lower house, the House of Representatives, will be completely re-elected, and the upper house, the Senate, will be re-elected by one-third.