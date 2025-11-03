Trump’s approval rating is lowest during his second term, - CNN poll. INFOGRAPHICS

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has reached a record low since he returned to the White House in January 2025.

This is evidenced by the results of a CNN/SSRS poll, according to Censor.NET.

How Americans rate Trump

The survey was conducted at the end of October.

Thus, 37% of Americans surveyed approve of Trump's performance in office, while 63% expressed their disapproval.

This is a significant shift from the last CNN poll conducted in July, which showed that 42% of respondents approved of the president's performance, while 58% disapproved.

Trump's worst rating

At the start of Trump's second term in mid-February, his approval rating stood at 47%, compared to 52% disapproval.

The latest poll also approaches the lowest approval rating for the US president during his entire term, recorded in January 2021, immediately after the storming of the US Capitol. Thirty-four percent of respondents approved of his performance, compared to 42% three months earlier.

Read more: Only 8% of Ukrainians believe that government should not be criticized, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Trump's policy

The poll also showed that the president's approval rating had fallen particularly among young people and the elderly, ethnic minorities, and low-income Americans.

The sharpest decline in the US president's popularity has been among independent voters, where his support has fallen from 43% in February to 28% now.

In addition, 61% of respondents believe that Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the US, 56% believe that his foreign policy decisions have damaged the US's standing in the world, and 57% believe that he has gone too far in deporting immigrants living in the US illegally.