Only 8% of Ukrainians believe that government should not be criticized, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

90% of Ukrainians believe that the government should be criticized.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), according to Censor.NET.

For comparison, in 2024, this figure was 81%. At the same time, only 8% of respondents believe that the government should not be criticized at all—this figure has decreased from 13% over the past year.

Among those who support criticism, 58% advocate a measured and constructive approach so as not to "destabilize the situation in the country," while 32% support a tougher stance.

