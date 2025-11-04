PURL initiative is high political priority for NATO. American weapons are already being delivered to Ukraine, - Turner, head of Alliance’s Representative Office

The initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List), has a very high political priority for both NATO and Ukraine, and it will continue.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative in Ukraine.

According to Turner, one of NATO's priorities is to support Ukraine, which "takes many forms and is very broad."

He noted that last year, NATO allies provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than $50 billion.

"We don't have the figures for this year yet. It's not over yet. Looking ahead to next year, the Ukrainian government has indicated that the potential defense budget is $120 billion. Ukraine will cover half of this amount on its own, and for the other half — $60 billion — it needs help from international partners," he said.

Regarding the partners' coverage of this $60 billion in military aid, Turner emphasized the importance of the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

"This equipment is already arriving. It is extremely important for Ukraine on the battlefield, and this program will continue. So this is a very high political priority for both NATO and Ukraine, and it is an important element of that $60 billion in aid," Turner added.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence is that NATO members purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

As of October 2025, $2 billion had already been raised through PURL, and most NATO countries had already joined the initiative.

How many packages have been funded under PURL?

The first package of the program for the purchase of weapons for Kyiv was financed by the Netherlands in the amount of $578 million.

The second package was financed by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden in the amount of $495 million.

The third package was financed by Germany in the amount of $500 million.

The fourth package, worth $500 million, was announced by Canada.

Deliveries of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the US has already finalized the contents of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

Recently, US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to join the program to purchase weapons for Kyiv.