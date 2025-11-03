Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached impasse, it is time for negotiations, - NATO Military Committee Chairman Dragone

Russia's war against Ukraine has reached an impasse, and it is time to discuss peace. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his strategic goals, and NATO is not afraid of Russian nuclear blackmail.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to the BBC by the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

"The alliance is stronger than our adversaries, and we will stay with Ukraine up to the day that peace will break out. It is time to sit and talk because it's a waste of lives"." Dragone added.

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine was a strategic failure for Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite "slow, incremental advances" by Russia on the battlefield. The Russian dictator will not succeed in Ukraine: he will not be able to set up a puppet government in the country.

Russia's nuclear threats

Dragoon stated that Russia's testing of nuclear systems, in particular the "Poseidon", does not pose a direct threat to NATO.

"We are not threatened by them, we are just ready to defend our 32 nations and our one billion people. We are a nuclear alliance," the admiral said.

Read more: Russia has no plans to attack NATO, we are ready to enshrine this in security guarantees, - Lavrov