Russia has no plans to attack NATO, we are ready to enshrine this in security guarantees, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia has no intention of attacking any NATO country.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.
According to Lavrov, the West is allegedly not hiding its "preparations for a new major European war."
"NATO expansion continues unabated, despite all commitments. Russia has no intention of attacking any NATO country, and Moscow is ready to enshrine this in security guarantees," Russian propagandists quote the minister as saying.
Lavrov also said that Russia hopes that Trump, as before, seeks peace in Ukraine and remains committed to the approaches of the Alaska summit.
Other statements by Lavrov
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that dictator Putin was ready to accept the US concept for settling the war in Ukraine and "move forward on the proposed basis."
Cancellation of Trump–Putin meeting
On October 21, media outlets citing White House sources reported that planning for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "suspended."
On October 22, Donald Trump officially canceled the planned meeting with Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.
