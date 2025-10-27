Putin is ready to accept US concept regarding Ukraine, - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to accept the US concept for resolving the war in Ukraine and "move forward on the proposed basis."

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian propaganda outlet TASS, this was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

However, Lavrov stressed that the US had not directly responded to this proposal.

The Russian foreign minister added that the parties had agreed to take a break to consider the proposals.

US proposals regarding Ukraine

Analysts at CSIS Futures Lab note that Trump's peace plan may envisage a ‘managed freeze’ of the conflict: de-escalation of hostilities without political recognition of Russia's territorial seizures.

According to sources from the Polish publication Onet, the key points of the US proposal to Russia include:

A ceasefire in Ukraine, rather than a peace agreement;

De facto recognition of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories (by postponing discussions on the issue for 49 or 99 years);

Lifting most sanctions imposed on Russia and, in the long term, resuming energy cooperation, i.e. importing Russian gas and oil.

Moscow also did not receive a promise to end military support for Ukraine.

Cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting

On 21 October, media outlets, citing sources in the White House, reported that plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "put on hold."

On 22 October, US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

