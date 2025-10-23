Trump cancels meeting with Putin in Budapest

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

he announced this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington.

Trump explained that he saw no point in negotiations at this stage and did not expect the meeting to produce the desired result.

"We cancelled the meeting with President Putin, I have just felt it was the wrong time," he said.

According to the American leader, the decision is related to the fact that he does not see any prospects for reaching the agreements that Washington is counting on. At the same time, Trump did not rule out the possibility of negotiations in the future.

"We will do it later," the US president added.

It should be noted that the meeting in Budapest was considered one of the possible diplomatic steps in the context of discussions regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

At present, new dates or formats for the negotiations have not been determined.

Earlier, NBC News journalist Garrett Haake, citing a source in the White House, reported that preparations for the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest had been postponed indefinitely.

