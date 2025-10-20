Putin’s visit to Budapest will make sense if it leads to ceasefire, - Barro

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to Budapest for talks with Donald Trump will be meaningful if it leads to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Let's be honest, Vladimir Putin's presence in the European Union will only make sense if it leads to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Moreover, it is in Putin's interest to agree to an immediate ceasefire, because time is working against him," said the French Foreign Minister ahead of a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg.

Read more: Putin will take something away, he has seized some territory in Ukraine - Trump

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin

Let us recall that on October 16, 2025, Trump held talks with the Russian dictator.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled for the coming weeks and could be an important step in the search for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.