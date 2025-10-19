Putin will take something away, he has seized some territory in Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has seized a certain part of Ukraine's territory, so he will "take it back".

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked Trump whether he felt that the Kremlin leader was "ready to agree to end the war without capturing a significant part of Ukraine's territory". The US president replied:

"Well, he'll grab something. I mean, they fought, and he has a lot of territory. I mean, he has captured some territory."

Russia demands that Ukraine give up the entire Donetsk region

As a reminder, The Washington Post reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over Donetsk region, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The article also said that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had pressured Ukrainian officials to hand over Donetsk region to Russia.