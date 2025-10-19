On Friday, October 17, during a meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Washington, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff pressured Ukrainian officials to transfer the Donetsk region to Russian control.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to officials, Witkoff pressured the Ukrainian delegation to transfer the Donetsk region to Russian control, arguing that the region is "predominantly Russian-speaking."

The publication recalled that Witkoff was the White House's chief negotiator with the Kremlin on the eve of the meeting in Anchorage in August of this year.

According to European officials, Trump's envoy misunderstood Russia's demands, which in turn prevented significant progress.

Recall that The Washington Post also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over Donetsk, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

