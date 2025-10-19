Putin demanded full control over Donetsk region in conversation with Trump - WP

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over the Donetsk region, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Washington Post, citing two senior officials familiar with the conversation, Censor.NET reports.

"During the conversation with Trump, the Russian leader hinted that he was ready to give up parts of two other regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which Russia partially controls - in exchange for full control over the Donetsk region," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that this is a slightly lesser territorial demand than the one Putin put forward in August during his meeting with Trump in Anchorage.

"Some White House officials viewed this as progress, according to one of two senior officials briefed on the phone call with Putin," the article says.

However, another official said that Ukrainians are unlikely to share this assessment.

"It's like trying to sell Ukrainians their own leg," the European diplomat said.

Neither the White House nor the Kremlin immediately responded to the Washington Post's request.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his meeting with US President Donald Trump that the issue of territories was the most difficult in the negotiations.

