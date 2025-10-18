Issue of territories is most difficult in negotiations - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the most difficult issue in any negotiations will be the territories.

He said this during a briefing in Washington following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports.

"The issue of territories is a very sensitive issue, it is the most difficult issue, of course... I understand that the Russians have a different position, that they would really like to occupy the entire territory... Our position is that let's first get a ceasefire so that we can sit down at the negotiating table, talk, understand our positions... I think the president (Trump - ed.) understands that the most difficult issue in any negotiations, in any format of negotiations, will be the territory. It's a pity, but the territory of Ukraine," the head of state said.

At the same time, the President added that no one can end the war without Ukraine. He reiterated that the issue of territories is a sensitive topic.

"You will see that this will be a very difficult moment in these negotiations. But I am confident that we will have negotiations," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on Friday, 17 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House.

The leaders made statements to the press, after which the conversation continued without the presence of journalists.

According to sources, the meeting lasted longer than planned.

