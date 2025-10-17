Zelenskyy and Trump begin meeting in United States. VIDEO

On Friday, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump are holding a meeting at the White House.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy met with Trump, and the two immediately entered the White House without making any comments to the media.

The talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States are being held in an informal setting over lunch, without press access.

This is a developing story…

Read also on Censor.NET: Trump did not rule out the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles in conversation with Putin - CNN

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that the priority issues during Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump would be the transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, strengthening air defence and energy.

The leaders are also planning to discuss a possible trilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy with Putin in Budapest, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said on 17 October.

On 16 October, Trump had a phone conversation with Putin, following which he announced a new meeting with him in Budapest.

The US president also said that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Representative Steve Witkoff would join the talks with Russia, which are due to take place within two weeks and will focus on Ukraine.

Orban then said he had also spoken to Trump and announced a conversation with Putin. He said that Hungary was ready to host the meeting of the two leaders and that preparations for the summit had already begun.

Watch more: Zelenskyy held meeting with representatives of Lockheed Martin: discussed need for air defence and F-16s. VIDEO