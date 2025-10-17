Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy possibility of trilateral meeting with Putin in Budapest – White House

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss the possibility of talks between Ukraine and Russia at the leadership level during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 17.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing a White House briefing, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the agenda.

When asked whether Putin mentioned during his phone conversation with Trump what conditions would need to be met for him to finally agree to meet with Zelenskyy, Leavitt replied:

"I don’t want to get into that, but as I said, President [Trump] and President Putin discussed the meeting in Budapest, and President Trump will talk about this possibility with President Zelenskyy when he is here at the White House," the press secretary said.

Background:

On October 16, Trump held a phone call with Putin, after which he announced plans for a new meeting with him in Budapest.

The U.S. president also stated that the talks with Russia, expected to take place within two weeks and to address, among other issues, Ukraine, would involve Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he had also spoken with Trump and announced plans for a conversation with Putin. He added that Hungary is ready to host the meeting of the two leaders and that preparations for the summit are already underway.

