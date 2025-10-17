Meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is scheduled for 8 p.m. Kyiv time
A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for 8 p.m. Kyiv time.
This is according to information published on the Roll Call portal, as reported by Censor.NET.
A bilateral dinner with the leaders is scheduled to take place 15 minutes after the meeting.
At the same time, Trump is scheduled to depart from Washington to Florida at 10 p.m. Kyiv time.
