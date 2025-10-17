Zelenskyy held meeting with representatives of Lockheed Martin: discussed need for air defence and F-16s. VIDEO

A delegation of Ukraine led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Lockheed Martin defence company in the United States.

He announced this on Telegram

"We discussed our prospects for cooperation and opportunities to increase Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression. I spoke about Ukraine's specific needs for air defence systems and missiles for them, as well as F-16 aircraft," the statement said.

The President noted that Russia is delivering increasingly brutal blows to Ukraine ahead of winter.

"And right now we need to strengthen our air defence. We understand the specific steps that are necessary for our defence and are working to implement them.



I thank Lockheed Martin and the United States of America for helping Ukraine," he added.

