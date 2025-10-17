Hungary prepares for Trump-Putin meeting: Orbán called country "island of peace"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced that Budapest is already preparing for the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to Censor.NET.

As Orbán noted in his post on X after a telephone conversation with Trump, preparations for the peace summit are ongoing.

"I just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. Preparations for the USA-Russia peace summit are underway. Hungary is the island of PEACE!" Orbán wrote,

Prior to this, he commented on the announced meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest next week.

"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. We are ready!" he wrote on X social media.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed after their conversation on 16 October to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. Overall, Trump called the phone call "very productive".

