Trump promised to "meet with Putin in two weeks" and stated that "US needs Tomahawks"

Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in two weeks. According to Censor.NET, he said this during a conversation with journalists on 16 October.

"In about two weeks, pretty quickly. Marco Rubio will soon meet with his counterpart, Lavrov. They will soon determine the time and place," Trump said.

He noted that Putin and Zelenskyy "do not get along," so it is difficult to organise a meeting between them.

"We can do something separately, but on equal terms... Their relationship is terrible, it's unbelievable," Trump said.

The US president clarified that the meeting with Putin in Alaska "laid the foundation" for a truce, and that he "inherited the war from Biden" and wants to end it "not for the US, but for Europe."

"Europe wants to end the war in Ukraine, but is unable to do so. I am able to do so. I think we will succeed," Trump emphasised.

At the same time, he mentioned the supply of "Tomahawk" missiles to Ukraine. "I said to Putin: 'Would you mind if I gave a few thousand missiles to your opponents?' He didn't like that idea," the American leader added.

"Tomahawks" are brutal weapons. They are brutal, offensive, incredibly destructive weapons. No one wants to be hit by "Tomahawks", the White House chief stressed.

Trump also said he does not rule out new sanctions against Russia, but, according to him, now "may not be the best time" to impose them.

As a reminder, earlier US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed after talks on 16 October to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

On Friday, 17 October, Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

