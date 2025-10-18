Russia is trying to undermine West’s support for Ukraine, - Latvian Ambassador to NATO Riekstiņš

Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to continue the war in Ukraine for as long as he deems necessary, and there are currently no signs of readiness for a serious peace process. He seeks to weaken Western unity and reduce support for Ukraine by creating instability in democratic countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, this was stated in a comment to the LETA news agency by Latvia's ambassador to NATO, Maris Riekstins.

"Moscow has not achieved its initial goals in Ukraine. Instead of the expected three-day war, Russia has been bogged down in the conflict for more than three years," Riekstins emphasized.

The ambassador added that Russia's attacks on the population and infrastructure are a "desperate move," as such methods cannot achieve military success. The Russian economy is facing growing problems and is becoming dependent on military orders, oil trade, and support from China. This turn of events was not part of the Kremlin's plans.

Russia is losing influence in regions where it used to be a major player

Riekstins noted that Russia is losing influence in Syria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, and Central Asia. Russia's strategy is to undermine Western support for Ukraine through provocations that contribute to social fatigue and political turmoil in European countries.

"The goal is to make people think: do we really need to support Ukraine to such an extent, or do we ourselves need more weapons?" he said.

The ambassador recalled that even before the start of the war, Putin called on Russian diplomats to "continue working to create a dangerous situation in the West for as long as possible." He stressed that political instability in the West distracts attention from Ukraine. Riekstins added that there is no reason to trust the Russian leadership, which has been violating international law and its obligations for many years, and that normal dialogue and cooperation are only possible when Russia truly returns to civilized life.

Russia's return to the international arena cannot be ruled out

At the same time, the ambassador acknowledged that Russia's return to the international arena in the future is entirely possible, but only after the aggression has ceased on terms acceptable to Ukraine. He stressed that "the aggressor cannot be rewarded" and added that the Russian Federation must compensate Ukraine for the damage caused and make a political apology.

According to him, there are currently no signs that Putin is ready for a serious peace process. Riekstins referred to Putin's speech in St. Petersburg at the beginning of the war, where the Russian president reflected on Peter the Great's 21-year war for Narva, implying that "if Putin needs 21 years in Ukraine, he is ready for it."

Latvia's ambassador to NATO believes that two factors could force Russia to the negotiating table: military failure and economic inability to continue the war. There are no other ways to convince Putin of economic cooperation projects, as he is guided by completely different priorities.

"Only a clear understanding that every day brings more losses for Russia itself can force him to begin some kind of reconciliation process. But, honestly, I don't think he has any desire to negotiate with Ukraine at all," said Riekstins.