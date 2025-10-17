Ukraine must take part in Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest – Wadephul

Ukraine must be present at the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, according to DW, as reported by Censor.NET.

Wadephul stressed he takes the prospect of Trump–Putin negotiations in Budapest very seriously.

The German diplomat insisted that Ukraine must be involved in any decisions or agreements concerning the war.

"There can be no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine," Wadephul emphasized.

As reported earlier, on October 16, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, after which he announced plans for a new meeting with him in Budapest.

Read more on our Telegram channel