Plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been "put on hold" for now.

This was reported on social media by NBC News journalist Garrett Haake, citing a source in the White House, according to Censor.NET.

"Planning for the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest is now 'on hold,' a senior White House official told me," the journalist wrote.

He added that the telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, October 20, was "productive."

"But the US president believes that both sides are not sufficiently prepared for negotiations to discuss further action at this time," the correspondent writes.

We would like to remind you that yesterday Reuters reported that the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest was in jeopardy due to Russia's rejection of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

The meeting between Trump and Putin

Negotiations between Russia and the US on removing "irritants" in bilateral relations are to take place before the end of autumn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in early October.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that their diplomats are conducting "very deep and serious" work on preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

The publication El Pais writes that Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest puts the heads of the EU and NATO institutions "in an awkward and unpleasant position," as Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in a European Union country, but without the participation of the EU itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to explain to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that Budapest is not the best venue for potential peace talks.