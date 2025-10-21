Some EU leaders want to attend Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest, - Politico

Some European leaders want to attend the meeting between US President Donald Trump and dictator Putin in Budapest.

"Some EU leaders will be lobbying to attend the Trump-Putin meeting as well as to ensure Zelenskyy has a seat at any negotiations," said one of the diplomats on the condition of anonymity.

What are Europeans afraid of?

Politico notes that Europeans fear most that Trump will once again side with Putin in determining the terms of peace and will pressure Zelenskyy to accept Russia's terms, likely at the cost of concessions in eastern Ukraine.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin

As a reminder, on 16 October 2025, Trump held talks with the Russian dictator.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Future talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled for the coming weeks and could be an important step in the search for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

