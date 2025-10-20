Putin needs permission before entering European airspace, - Romanian Foreign Minister Tsoiu

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Tsui stated that the country had not received any request for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to fly to Budapest, where he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump.

The minister was asked whether Romania would grant access to its airspace to Putin's plane for its arrival in Budapest.

"So far, no such request has been submitted, and no flight or presence in connection with this has been confirmed. But let's focus on the basics, namely the good practice for Putin to request permission before entering European airspace," Tsoi noted.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin

Let us recall that on October 16, 2025, Trump held talks with the Russian dictator.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled for the coming weeks and could be an important step in the search for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

ICC warrant for Putin

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of a war crime—the deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies allegations of war crimes, and the Kremlin, which did not sign the founding treaty of the ICC, has declared the warrant invalid.

In 2023, he decided not to travel to one of these countries, South Africa, for the BRICS summit. But last year, he was greeted with a red carpet in Mongolia, even though that country is a member of the ICC.