The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest was threatened by Russia's rejection of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing two high-ranking European diplomatic sources, according to Censor.NET.

According to the interlocutor, the postponement of the meeting between the heads of the US and Russian foreign ministries may indicate possible difficulties in organizing the US-Russia summit.

Due to Russia's position, the summit may not take place

Sources say that the postponement of the meeting between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov is a sign that Washington may be unwilling to hold a summit between Trump and Putin unless Moscow backs down from its demands.

"I think the Russians wanted too much, and it became clear to the Americans that Trump would not reach any agreement in Budapest," the agency quotes one of the interlocutors as saying.

The meeting between Trump and Putin

Negotiations between Russia and the US on removing "irritants" in bilateral relations are to take place before the end of autumn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in early October.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that their diplomats are conducting "very deep and serious" work on preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

The publication El Pais writes that Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest puts the heads of the EU and NATO institutions "in an awkward and unpleasant position," as Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in a European Union country, but without the participation of the EU itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to explain to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that Budapest is not the best venue for potential peace talks.