Trump: I never said Ukraine would win war, but there is chance

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia in the war, although he does not rule out such a possibility.

He made this statement to journalists during a meeting with the Australian Prime Minister at the White House on October 20, according to Censor.NET.

Trump was asked about his earlier comment that Ukraine could win the war and reclaim its territory, but now it seems that his opinion has changed somewhat.

The US leader responded:

"They can still win. I don't think it will happen, but the possibility remains. I never said they would definitely win — I said they had a chance. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen, but a lot of good things happen too."

Trump also commented on the possibility of a quick end to the war in Ukraine, mentioning the animosity between Zelenskyy and Putin:

"It's Russia and Ukraine, and I think we will achieve this (ending the war - ed.), but the situation has turned out to be complicated because there are two leaders who really hate each other. They hate each other more than anything else, and this actually complicates the situation a little."

Trump added that during the phone call, he asked Putin to stop attacks on civilians in Ukraine.