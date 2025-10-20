Tomahawk for Ukraine - key to accelerating end of war, - Times

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House ended without any concrete results regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles. Zelenskyy left the White House disappointed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Times.

After congratulating Trump on the peace agreement in Gaza, Zelenskyy hoped to convince him to provide the US missiles capable of accelerating the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, Trump refused, explaining that the US needed these missiles for its own defence. His position seemed to be softer towards Russia after a recent phone call with Putin, who is allegedly ready to end the war.

The Times editorial board notes that now is not the time to leave Ukraine "in limbo". Supplying Tomahawk in sufficient quantities could force Russia to make peace on terms that do not put Ukraine at a disadvantage. The missiles are capable of striking the missile and drone launch bases that Russia uses to attack Ukraine, as well as key oil and gas facilities that are essential to the Kremlin's war machine.

The newspaper stresses that without such supplies, the war and killings could drag on for another bloody winter.

Trump's conversation with Putin and "Tomahawks" for Ukraine

On 16 October 2025, Trump held talks with the Russian dictator.

Putin told Trump that "Tomahawks" would not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump did not say "no" to the possibility of providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, but at the same time, he did not say "yes".

Trump said that the US could not transfer all the weapons Ukraine wanted to receive.

