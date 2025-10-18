Trump does not plan to give Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, at least for now - Axios

US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a tense meeting on Friday that he does not intend to transfer Tomahawk long-range missiles to Kyiv at this time, as his priority is diplomacy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the American media outlet Axios, citing two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

"Zelenskyy hoped to leave Washington with a commitment to new weapons for Ukraine, but found Trump in a different state the day after a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the article says.

The sources said that the meeting was held in a tense atmosphere - it was difficult, and the US president behaved rather harshly.

"No one was shouting, but Trump was tough," a source told Axios.

The head of the White House stressed that Washington's current initiative for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict involves ending the war by freezing the front line.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks

On Friday, 17 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House.

The leaders made statements to the press, after which the conversation continued without the presence of journalists.

According to sources, the meeting lasted longer than planned.

