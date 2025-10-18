Trump is right: it is important to stop where we are and talk about peace - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the statement by US leader Donald Trump, in which he called on Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are".

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists in Washington, Censor.NET reports.

"Trump is right, it's important to stop where we are and then talk... I agree with the president that both sides should stop... we did not start this war," Zelenskyy said.

He reiterated that he is open to "any format (of negotiations) that can bring us closer to peace".

At the same time, he noted that everything now depends on the actions and decisions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As a reminder, after his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are".

Read more on our Telegram channel