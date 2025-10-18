Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy: It’s time to stop the killing and make deal. Let both sides claim victory, and history will judge

US President Donald Trump said after a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are".

He wrote about this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"The meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was very interesting and friendly, but I told him, as I have been strongly recommending to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal. Enough blood has been spilled when the boundaries of property are determined by war and bravery. Let both declare victory, let history judge. No more shooting, no more deaths, no more huge and irrational waste of money," Trump wrote.

He added that Russia's war against Ukraine would never have started if he had been president.

"Thousands of people are being killed every week. Enough is enough, come home in peace to your families," the American leader wrote.

As a reminder, on Friday, 17 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House.

The leaders made statements to the press, after which the conversation continued without the presence of journalists.

According to sources, the meeting lasted longer than planned.

