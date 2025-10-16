Putin told Trump that Tomahawks won’t change battlefield situation in Ukraine – Kremlin

The Kremlin stated that the issue of potentially supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine was raised during the October 16 phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

This was announced by Russian dictator Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"During the conversation, Putin told Trump that a possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles would seriously harm relations between the two countries, not to mention prospects for resolving the situation in Ukraine," Ushakov claimed.

Ushakov also said that Putin told Trump that Russian forces allegedly "fully hold the strategic initiative" along the entire frontline, while the "Kyiv regime resorts to terrorist methods, to which Russia is forced to respond."

: The Kremlin added that Budapest was proposed by Trump as the venue for the meeting, which Putin supported, and that the conversation was allegedly initiated by the Russian side.

Background:

Earlier, Axios reported that on October 17, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would discuss Tomahawk missiles.

Trump said he had "to some extent" made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin considers Trump’s potential decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine another act of escalation.

