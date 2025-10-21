Lavrov: Russia will not agree to truce without "eliminating root causes of conflict"

Russia will not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine until the so-called "root causes of the conflict" are resolved.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

This was his response to US President Donald Trump's calls to stop the war on the current front line. According to Lavrov, such initiatives contradict the agreements between Putin and Trump reached during their meeting in Alaska.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also repeated one of the Kremlin's propaganda narratives, stating that "an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine would mean only one thing: most of the country would remain under Nazi rule."

In addition, Lavrov hinted at preparations for a new round of negotiations between Russia and the US. According to him, during a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the parties discussed possible steps for organizing the next meeting between Putin and Trump.

