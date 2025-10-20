Rubio and Lavrov discuss preparations for Trump-Putin meeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stressed the importance of upcoming meetings between Russia and the US in the context of resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was reported by the US State Department, according to Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

As noted, Rubio discussed with Lavrov the next steps following the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16.

"The Secretary of State emphasized the importance of future meetings as an opportunity for Moscow and Washington to work together to advance a long-term resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian war in line with President Trump's vision," the State Department said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out the "constructive" nature of the conversation.

"There was a constructive discussion of possible concrete steps to implement the agreements reached during the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on October 16," the statement said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Rubio might meet with Lavrov on Thursday, October 23.