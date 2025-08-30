US State Department approves sale of Starlink and Patriot to Ukraine

The United States has approved the sale of Starlink equipment and Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will significantly strengthen the country's defence capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US Department of Defence's Directorate of Military Cooperation (DSCA).

At the request of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, the United States will provide engineering, technical and logistics services for Starlink terminals. The agreement also includes software and logistics support from the US government and the contractor, Starlink Services. The estimated value of these services is $150 million.

In addition, the State Department decided to sell services for the maintenance of Patriot systems and related equipment worth $179.1 million. The package of services will include:

spare parts and software;

kits for modifications;

test equipment and communications equipment;

repair

storage and training;

technical assistance from US specialists.

RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin will be the main contractors under this agreement.

The DSCA stressed that these agreements will support US foreign policy and strengthen national security by enhancing Ukraine's defence capabilities. The services and equipment provided are expected to help Ukraine counter current and future threats and strengthen its air defence capabilities. The agreements will not affect the military balance in the region. The US Congress has already received notification of the certification of both agreements.

