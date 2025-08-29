State Department approves sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine for $825 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the US Defence Cooperation Agency.

We are talking about 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and the same number of GPS/INS systems with the SAASM module.

The package will also include auxiliary equipment, spare parts, repair assistance, software, and more.

It is noted that this agreement will contribute to the achievement of US foreign policy and national security goals by enhancing the security of the partner country, which is a driving force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

Read more: Ukraine plans to spend at least $1 billion per month on American weapons, - Zelenskyy

The sale will also improve Ukraine's ability to confront current and future threats by further equipping it for self-defence and regional security missions. Ukraine will have no difficulty integrating these goods and services into its armed forces.

Ukraine will use funding from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway for this procurement, as well as external military funding from the United States.

Read more: US State Department: We will continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine