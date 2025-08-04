6 042 63
US State Department: We will continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine
The United States of America intends to continue "standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine."
This was stated by State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston, who represents U.S. foreign policy in both international and domestic media, reports Censor.NET.
"This administration wants a long, lasting, enduring peace in the region. We want to continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as Ukraine calls for a ceasefire that is comprehensive, that is full, that halts any assault on civilians, on critical infrastructure," Houston said.
