US State Department supports full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine

The US Department of State continues to encourage direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in order to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and, ultimately, an agreed peaceful settlement.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated at a press briefing by Tommy Pigott, First Deputy Press Secretary of the State Department.

"We support continued calls for a full, unconditional ceasefire. We support Ukraine's calls for a full, unconditional ceasefire, including a complete halt to all attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure," Pigott said.

According to him, the State Department also welcomed reports that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to another exchange of prisoners, especially seriously ill and wounded.

Asked whether the department considers the third round of talks a missed opportunity given Russia's massive attacks and the absence of a ceasefire on the agenda, Pigott said that President Donald Trump "has been very clear about Russia's actions, especially in recent weeks," and "has been very consistent and open about it."

"Trump has repeatedly said that we want the parties to continue these direct talks to reach a ceasefire - a comprehensive ceasefire - and ultimately a negotiated peaceful settlement," the State Department's first deputy spokesman concluded.

