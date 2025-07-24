Russian "memorandum" on ceasefire is full of ultimatums - Foreign Ministry

The Russian memorandum on the ceasefire is filled with "ultimatums, maximalist demands and assertions".

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi during a press conference following the talks in Istanbul, "Suspilne" reports, Censor.NET informs.

Tykhyi noted that the documents exchanged between the parties at the previous talks "are a bit incorrect to call memoranda".

"Russia calls them this way because a memorandum is a document agreed upon by two parties. And this is probably a strategic point of view. The documents have been published in the press for quite some time, and the public can make their own judgements about these documents. I encourage everyone to google the Ukrainian memorandum and see it. It's very logical, very constructive, it doesn't propose anything. If you look at the Russian memorandum, it is filled with ultimatums, maximalist demands and assertions," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He also noted that the two documents are very different.

"As for Ukraine, the principled position is that we need a truce. And we believe it is logical. Weapons must be silenced, and diplomats must start talking. And if we have a full-scale ceasefire, then diplomacy will be much more effective. Again, as for the nature of the documents, they are very different, it is true, but it is important to remember that the Ukrainian document can be implemented, while the Russian document is very far from it," Tykhyi said.

As a reminder, the third round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on the evening of 23 July.

