Putin running out of money, troops, and ideas. Russia must stop where it is, says Rutte

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is achieving almost no success on the front in Ukraine, while hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his "delusional aggression."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in London, Censor.NET reports, citing Sky News.

According to him, the summit was "very productive." Rutte welcomed the initiative shown by allies to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

"The situation on the battlefield shows that our support for Ukraine is working, and we must continue it. Putin is running out of money, soldiers, and ideas... President Trump said it very clearly, Russia must stop where it is. Now is the time to increase pressure on Russia so we can achieve a just peace for Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General added.

Read more: Putin has no strategic successes on front. He continues to kill, which does not produce any results - Whitaker

Background

As a reminder, on October 17, U.S. President Donald Trump, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement and "stop where they are."

Zelenskyy, in turn, agreed, saying that Trump was right, it was important to stop where we are and start talking about peace.

On October 21, European leaders issued a statement supporting the immediate freezing of the front line in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the idea and signed the document.

Read more: Erdoğan offers Trump and Putin to meet in Turkey