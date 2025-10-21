We strongly support President Trump’s position that fighting should stop immediately, - European leaders’ statement

European leaders on Tuesday, 21 October, issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the fighting.

According to Censor.NET, the statement, published on the British government's website, notes that the countries are united in their desire for a just and lasting peace that the Ukrainian people deserve.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force," the document says.

The leaders noted that Russia's delaying tactics prove: "Ukraine is the only party serious about peace." They added: "Putin continues to choose violence and destruction. Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position - before, during, and after any ceasefire. We must ramp up the pressure on Russia’s economy and its defence industry, until Putin is ready to make peace."

The document also emphasises measures to "use the full value of Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets so that Ukraine has the resources it needs."

In addition, the leaders plan to meet at the end of the week in the European Council and in the "Coalition of the Willing" format to discuss further steps to support Ukraine.

The statement was signed by: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

